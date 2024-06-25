UAE: Kuwaiti 'Miami Band' video on Yas Island clocks millions of views

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 3:35 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 4:02 PM

Abu Dhabi's Yas Island is an impressive destination with diverse leisure and entertainment offerings and special experiences, noted Kuwaiti ’Miami Band’ singers who recently dished out a peppy remake of their hit song ‘AACHAW’.

The track evoking nostalgia comes as part of Yas Island’s summer campaign. It has been well-received by fans with the music video recording 27 million views on YouTube and 165,000 likes on Instagram. It builds on the hugely successful last year’s hit ‘AlHamdullah w Chefnakom’ created in partnership with Yas Island.

The Kuwaiti singers told Khaleej Times that they expect the song to achieve great success as they strived to ensure it conveys the positive energy of Yas Island.

“The lyrics of the song were modified to serve as an open invitation to everyone to visit Yas Island and enjoy the joy and pleasure of life, regardless of age,” Khaled Abdul Jalil Al Randi said.

“‘AACHAW’ embodies the love of life and the joy of celebrating it, along with the wonderful people around us, perfectly reflecting the lively and happy spirit of Yas Island Abu Dhabi,” Khaled noted.

Meanwhile, Mishaal Saleh Laili pointed out that they wanted to capture the beauty and splendour of the destination through innovative shots and distinctive artistic direction.

“The team showed great commitment at all stages of production, and filming took place in various locations on the island to highlight its prominent landmarks and entertainment facilities. Our collaboration with the Yas Island team has been smooth and effective, adding a sense of excitement and creativity to the production process. We hope the audience will love watching it as much as we enjoyed making it,” Mishaal said on the partnership with Yas Island.

The duo highlighted that the island is a unique destination for a perfect holiday, offering a wide range of exceptional experiences that cater to people of all ages and backgrounds.

“We are amazed by the rapid pace of development it is undergoing and the diverse array of entertainment and holiday options it offers in one place, allowing visitors to enjoy a variety of activities in a comprehensive and integrated entertainment destination,” Khaled said.

The island is home to diverse offerings like Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros World, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Mall, Yas Links golf course, the region’s largest indoor entertainment venue Etihad Arena, world-class hotels, and Yas Bay Waterfront, and more assets with a year-round calendar of events and concerts.

“There’s always something new happening on the island. Everything is carefully crafted, setting it apart from other destinations. We admire the great diversity of available activities and their proximity. The Island provides one-of-a-kind experiences that create memories that will last a lifetime,” Mishaal noted.