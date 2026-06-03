Khan Saab to make Dubai debut this June with 'Dhurandhar Experience'

Dubai’s live music scene is about to get a massive dose of soul. On Friday, June 12, Punjabi powerhouse Khan Saab will make his highly anticipated, first-ever debut performance in the city. Titled the 'Dhurandhar Experience', this monumental night promises to break a long-standing regional drought of large-scale live Sufi and Qawwali music.

Brought to you by Team Innovation, the exclusive showcase will take over Troy at the Ramee Dream Hotel in Business Bay starting at 10pm.

A cultural milestone for Punjabi music

Khan Saab, trained under the legendary Patiala Gharana lineage, is globally celebrated for his raw, emotional delivery and chart-topping hits like ‘Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain’. His artistry beautifully bridges the sacred weight of traditional Sufi kalam with the cinematic intensity of modern Bollywood playback.

"Bringing my music to Dubai for the very first time is an exciting milestone," says Khan Saab. "The 'Dhurandhar Experience' is going to be an intense, soulful exchange of emotions."

Sagar Chandwani, founder of Team Innovation Middle East, added: "There has been a noticeable gap in large-scale Punjabi soul and Sufi-led live experiences in the region, and we believe 'Dhurandhar Experience' will fill that space in a truly memorable way."

The night is designed to strike a perfect balance between deep, soul-stirring melodies and late-night party vibes. To anchor the after-hours sets, prominent Dubai selectors DJ Sohail and DJ Manoj are locked in to spin a curated mix of heavy Bollywood beats and Punjabi music.

Tickets are officially available on Platinumlist.net.