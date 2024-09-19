In Dubai for his 'Silhouettes' concert tour, Prateek Kuhad shares why fame can feel 'overwhelming'

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 8:49 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 8:56 PM

As he makes his highly anticipated return to Dubai after a little over a year and a half, Prateek Kuhad embodies authenticity in an industry often overshadowed by fleeting music trends. Renowned for his soulful melodies and introspective lyrics, this Indian artiste has captured the hearts of fans around the world, seamlessly merging traditional Indian folk music with contemporary sounds.

“Dubai is always a great place to perform,” says Kuhad, all set to perform live in the city on Friday, September 20. Unlike the bustling urban landscape many associate with Dubai, the 34-year-old musician finds inspiration in the surrounding desert’s vastness and sparseness.

“When I was flying over, I saw this vast desert. Honestly, I find the desert quite inspiring sometimes,” he adds, pausing to reflect on how this stark beauty resonates with his creative spirit.

His latest project, titled Silhouettes, for which he’s currently on tour, also reflects the depth of his introspective nature. “The more we live life and the older we get, the more stimuli we experience from all directions,” says Kuhad, who, as a public figure, is no stranger to the noise of external opinions. “People tell you things directly, or you read things online. It affects you,” he admits, revealing a vulnerability often masked by his quiet persona.

It is this concept of feeling like a ‘silhouette’—a mere shadow of one’s true self—that captures the essence of his new work, inviting listeners to reflect on their own identities amidst the chaos. In a recent conversation with Khaleej Times, the musician opens up about filtering out the ‘noise’, AI’s impact on music, and his upcoming concert in the city.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Q. First things first — what brings you back to Dubai?

When I get called to play a show, I come to play a show, you know? Dubai is always a delightful place to perform!

Q. From an artiste’s point of view, what do you like most about the city? What catches your eye?

I think it’s the expanse that captivates me. When I was flying over, I saw this vast, sparse desert and I find that quite inspiring and intriguing.

Q. What inspired the name 'Silhouettes' for your recent tour?

It’s a thought I had last year about how, the more we live life and the older we get, the more stimulus we experience from all directions. There are so many opinions, and especially, being a public figure, you get a lot of opinions about yourself from all sides.

People tell you things directly, or you read things online. It affects you, and if you let it get to you, you can lose touch with your inner sense of self. You can get jaded by all these external thoughts and opinions, and you start to feel like a silhouette of yourself. And it happens to everybody. But when you’re in the limelight, it’s just... a lot. It can be overwhelming.

Q. As an artiste, how have you handled fame?

It’s definitely a journey. It takes a little time to get used to. But at the end of the day, there’s nothing you can really do about what happens externally. You can only focus on what you can change internally, making yourself stronger so you can block out the noise. That’s really all you can do.

Q. Does fame have any impact on your art?

In my case, not really. That’s one thing I’ve kept very protected. But it does affect other aspects of your life. You start getting in your head about certain things.

Q. In the age of social media, where attention spans are fleeting and artistes are often defined by their latest viral trend, do you believe we still have loyal fans like we did in the past?

Honestly, I just bring out the guitar and hope they show up. It can be confusing and overwhelming if you overthink it. I believe it’s better to focus on doing things for the right reasons. Do it for yourself, not for external validation. So, I try to write music and make art for myself. Whatever happens beyond that point doesn’t really matter. Especially now, I feel like I’ve earned the luxury to do that more because I’ve already established myself.

Q. Last time we spoke, you mentioned that it was a great time for independent artists in the Indian music scene. Since then, has there been any movement? Are there more opportunities now?

It’s moving in a good direction. But it’s hard to say—it’s a bit of both. On the one hand, yes, there’s more freedom now. It’s easier to produce, distribute, and promote music independently. But at the same time, it also makes it easier for big labels and anyone with capital to do the same. So you're still competing with that. Although, good art always finds a way through.

Q. And the mainstream seems to take everything as a passing trend…

It’s a bit of both. I think audiences have really split now, which is cool. There was a time in music, and media in general, where it was all or nothing—you were either at the top or you were struggling. There wasn’t much middle ground. But now, it feels like there are more branches. Your fan base can be small or huge. You could be really mainstream or completely indie, or somewhere in the middle. Everyone gravitates toward what they like, which is good. It gives artists more freedom to explore different things.