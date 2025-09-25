Dubai teen musician wins Berklee scholarship, eyes the world stage

From writing her first song at just nine to performing on the legendary stage of Carnegie Hall, Dubai teenager Jovita Bhowmik has already lived a lifetime of musical milestones. Yet, she claims she’s only getting started.

This summer, Jovita, 16, added another accolade to her growing list, which is a full tuition scholarship to Berklee College of Music’s Aspire Five-Week Music Performance Intensive in Boston, USA. The prestigious programme, known for shaping some of the world’s top musicians, marked a turning point in her young career.

“I was overjoyed and truly couldn’t believe it,” she recalls. “The whole experience felt surreal, especially since I had taken charge of so much of the process myself.”

Supported by university admissions experts UniHawk, Jovita not only secured her place but thrived in Boston, performing with a live Berklee band and collaborating with young musicians from around the world. “It was humbling and inspiring,” she says. “Working with such diverse talent taught me to listen more, to let collaboration shape the music.”

Starting from the living room

Jovita’s musical journey began when, at age 3, she was overheard by an enthusiastic neighbour while singing Disney’s Let It Go in her living room. That small moment of recognition planted a seed of confidence that would soon blossom into an international music career.

By 12, she was competing on global stages. By 15, she released her debut single Loveless, which was inspired by the story of Jane Seymour, Henry VIII’s third wife. The haunting ballad reached the top 30 finalists in the Song Academy’s Young Songwriters Contest in the international 13–18 category.

Her journey so far could easily be mistaken for that of a seasoned performer rather than a teenager still in school. She has stood on one of the world’s most iconic stages, Carnegie Hall in New York, after winning the prestigious American Protégé competition. In California, she proved her versatility by claiming three world champion titles at the World Championships of Performing Arts, a recognition that marked her as a global talent to watch. Back home, her leadership and passion for nurturing creativity saw her appointed as Brand Ambassador and Talent Scout for Team UAE, following her earlier role as Brand Ambassador of the Young Talent Music Competition UAE, where she inspired peers and aspiring artists alike.

Beyond music, Jovita’s creativity finds expression in words as well. Her poetry has been published in the Hive Bee Contest anthology, cementing her place not only as a performer, but also as a storyteller.

Shaped by cultures

Growing up in Dubai gave Jovita a unique musical palette. “It’s such a global city where you hear Bollywood, Arabic music, and Western pop all in one day,” she says. At home, her father’s cultural songs deepened her connection to the emotional roots of music.

Her early role models included powerhouse vocalists like Celine Dion and Whitney Houston, but today her inspirations stretch across genres: the vulnerability of SZA and H.E.R., the storytelling of Yebba and RAYE, and the raw edge of rock icons like Green Day and Aerosmith.

“My music reflects all of those influences,” Jovita says. “It’s emotional storytelling with a bit of edge.”

Beyond her voice, Jovita sees herself as a storyteller. Whether through poetry or songwriting, she uses words to process the world around her. “Poetry is where I pour out unfiltered emotion, and songwriting is where I shape that into something others can sing along to. Vulnerability isn’t a burden, it’s a release.”

Her songwriting philosophy is rooted in honesty. “Your uniqueness is your strength,” she advises other young creatives. “Art thrives on difference. Don’t dim your light to fit in — lean into it.”

Balancing the dream

Despite her whirlwind achievements, Jovita remains grounded, thanks in part to her family. Her mother introduced her to the “FAFA” principle, fun, aspirations, fitness, and academics, which has become her compass for balance.

She also pays it forward. As a brand ambassador and talent scout, Jovita champions emerging talent. “Passion is everything. You can teach technique, but you can’t teach someone to feel music in their bones.”

Her leadership and passion for nurturing creativity saw her appointed as Brand Ambassador and Talent Scout for World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) Team UAE, following her earlier role as Brand Ambassador of the Young Talent Music Competition UAE, where she inspired peers and aspiring artists alike.

As she completes the final phase of high school as a Music Scholar at Regent International School, Jovita is preparing for her next big chapter: university. With her sights set on blending music with her love for literature, psychology, and the science of sound, she hopes to continue evolving as an artist who bridges creativity with depth. “Each milestone — winning WCOPA, releasing Loveless, performing at Regent’s Battle of the Bands — has felt like confirmation that this is exactly what I’m meant to do,” she says.

For Jovita Bhaumik, the stage is not just a destination, but rather a launching pad. And with a voice that carries both vulnerability and power, she is poised to inspire a new generation of artists far beyond Dubai.

