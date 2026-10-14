10 concerts to catch in Dubai this October, from Nancy Ajram to Shaan

October is looking like a busy month for music lovers in Dubai, with several international artists heading to the city for live performances.

From Bollywood favourites and Arabic pop stars to international DJs and boy bands, there is a little something for everyone this month.

And with concerts taking place across venues including Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Opera and Dubai Harbour, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Here are 10 concerts worth checking out in Dubai this October.

1. Carl Cox

British DJ Carl Cox is set to perform at FIVE LUXE JBR on October 9.

With decades of experience in the electronic music scene, Cox has played at some of the world's biggest clubs and festivals.

His sets bring together techno and house music, making this a night to look forward to for Dubai's dance music fans.

2. Shaan

Indian playback singer Shaan will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on October 25.

Bollywood fans who grew up listening to music from the 2000s will recognise songs such as Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh.

With a career spanning several decades, Shaan has contributed to the soundtracks of numerous Bollywood films, giving fans plenty of familiar songs to look forward to.

3. TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan

Filipino singers TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan will take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on October 11.

Monterde's romantic songs have earned him a following among Filipino music fans, while Tandingan has gained attention for her powerful vocals and performances.

The two artists will share the stage for an evening that brings together their different musical styles.

4. Gipsy Kings by André Reyes

Gipsy Kings by André Reyes will perform at Dubai Opera on October 22.

Fans can look forward to hearing favourites such as Bamboléo and Djobi Djoba.

With their mix of flamenco, rumba and Latin rhythms, the group offers a change of pace from the pop and electronic music concerts taking place across Dubai this month.

5. Nancy Ajram

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram is returning to Dubai for a performance at Coca-Cola Arena on October 24.

From Ah W Noss to Ya Tabtab and Badna Nwalee El Jaw, Ajram has released several songs that remain popular with Arabic music fans.

Her upcoming concert gives audiences a chance to sing along to the hits they have enjoyed over the years.

6. Falguni Pathak

Indian singer Falguni Pathak will take the stage at Zabeel Park Amphitheatre on October 24.

Songs such as Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and Chudi Jo Khanki have made Pathak a familiar voice among Indian music fans.

Her lively Navratri performances have also earned her a loyal following, particularly among audiences who enjoy traditional Gujarati music and dance.

7. Black Coffee

South African DJ Black Coffee will perform at Dubai Harbour on October 24.

The Grammy-winning artist has taken his music to major festivals and venues around the world.

His blend of house music and African influences has helped him build an international following, and Dubai audiences will have the opportunity to experience his music live.

8. Robin Schulz

German DJ Robin Schulz will perform at Bohemia Beach Club on October 10.

The DJ has delivered several international hits, including Sugar and his popular remix of Prayer in C.

With his mix of house music and catchy dance tracks, the performance offers fans a chance to hear some of his biggest songs in a beachside setting.

9. Blue

British boy band Blue will perform at Expo City Dubai on October 25.

The group rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits such as All Rise, One Love and Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.

For fans who remember listening to their music growing up, the concert offers a chance to revisit some of the band's most popular songs live.

10. Valery Meladze

Singer Valery Meladze will perform at The Agenda on October 25.

With a music career spanning more than three decades, Meladze has built a following through his Russian-language pop songs and ballads.

His Dubai performance gives fans an opportunity to hear music from across his career in a live setting.