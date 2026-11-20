For years, Anuv Jain has been the Internet's unofficial heartbreak boy, giving an entire generation songs to cry to, fall in love to and, occasionally, send to someone they probably shouldn't. But then came a plot twist nobody saw coming. The singer got married, and suddenly, the man behind some of India's most beloved heartbreak anthems was writing about happily-ever-afters.

Now, as he prepares to return to Dubai with 'Dastakhat', his first world tour, Jain opens up about finding love, his viral lyrics, collaborating with AP Dhillon and why the 16-year-old who wrote 'Baarishein' still has a lot to teach him.

Khaleej Times (KT): You’re coming back to Dubai, this time on your first world tour. What do you remember about the crowd the last time you played here, back in 2024? Was there a song they reacted to in a way you didn’t expect?

Anuv Jain (AJ): I remember the energy of the audience and how warmly everyone received the music. There’s something special about performing in a city where people come from different backgrounds but connect over the same songs. That’s one of my favourite things about performing outside India. You realise that music travels in ways you don’t always anticipate.

I always find it surreal when people sing along to every word, especially the quieter, more personal songs. It reminds me that even though I may have written a song sitting by myself, it has travelled much further than I ever imagined.

KT: Why is your world tour called ‘Dastakhat’?

AJ: 'Dastakhat' is actually the final part of a trilogy that began with 'Dastakein' in 2021, followed by 'Guldasta' in 2023. There’s a little wordplay connecting all three. 'Dastakein is like knocking on someone’s door, or in my case, knocking on someone’s heart through music. 'Guldasta' was like bringing all those songs together and presenting them as a bouquet. 'Dastakhat' is the signature you leave behind before completing a letter.

So, in many ways, it feels like the completion of a chapter. It’s also my first world tour, which makes it even more special. It’s a reflection of how far this journey has taken me and everyone who has been listening along the way.

KT: You wrote ‘Baarishein’ as a teenager and it’s still a song people come to hear you sing. When you listen to that recording now, what memories does it bring back and what did teenage Anuv get right that you wouldn’t touch?

AJ: 'Baarishein' takes me back to a very different phase of my life. I was just 16 when I wrote it, and it came from a very personal place. I remember writing it without any expectations of where it would go or how many people would eventually listen to it. When I hear it today, I’m reminded of how honestly I used to write, without overthinking things. I think teenage Anuv got that part right. There was a certain innocence and honesty in the way I approached music and I wouldn’t want to change that. Even today, I try to hold on to that feeling when I write.

KT: ‘Arz Kiya Hai’, your latest hit, still sounds like you, but there’s a unique qawwali structure to it. What drew you to that form? Did you hear it that way as you were writing or did it take shape once you got into the studio with Lost Stories?

AJ: I had recently got married and I wanted to write something that celebrated love rather than heartbreak. The thought behind ‘Arz Kiya Hai’ was that when ordinary people fall in love, they almost turn into poets or shayars. I wanted to capture that feeling. Musically, I had a certain vision for the song, but it wasn’t completely defined when I started writing it. The guitar was always a part of it because that’s where I usually begin.

When Rishab from Lost Stories and I started working on the production, we experimented with different sounds. The harmonium came in later and it just felt right. Rishabh and I are good friends, so the process was very natural. It was really about finding a sound that allowed the lyrics and emotions to come through.

KT: Lyrics from that song “Aise, aise, aise, kaise? Waise, jaise…” took a life of their own on social media. What inspired these lyrics?

AJ: I think, sometimes, you don’t have to overcomplicate things when you’re writing. That part came from playing around with words, their rhythm and how they sounded together. I enjoy experimenting with language and finding little ways to make a line memorable. The song itself is about being in love and trying to express everything you’re feeling, even when you don’t quite have the right words. I love that people picked up on that particular part and made it their own. Seeing listeners interpret and have fun with something you’ve written is always lovely.

KT: The Internet had cast you as its heartbreak boy and then, suddenly, your wedding pictures took over everyone’s feed. What was it like watching people react to your real-life happy ending as if it were a plot twist? And has being married changed what you notice or want to write about when it comes to love?

AJ: It was quite funny to see everyone’s reactions! I think because a lot of my songs are emotional, people sometimes associate that with my entire personality. But I’m actually quite happy-go-lucky. I do feel things deeply, but that’s human nature. I’m not always thinking about heartbreak! There’s companionship, comfort, the little everyday moments and the happiness of having someone around. ‘Arz Kiya Hai’ came from that space. I wanted to write about love in a way that was celebratory and I think it’s a side of my songwriting that I’d love to explore more.

KT: ‘Afsos’ with AP Dhillon put your voice in a different setting from what people were used to hearing. Are any other such collaborations underway?

AJ: Working with AP was a great experience. It was my first collaboration and I learnt a lot from the process. What I really enjoyed was how easily we connected over music despite coming from slightly different musical spaces. I think collaborations are exciting because they allow you to step outside your usual way of creating and discover something new. I’m definitely open to exploring more of them.

KT: Lastly, what can fans expect from your upcoming Dubai concert?

AJ: They can expect a lot of music, emotions and, hopefully, a few beautiful memories also with my new song released recently ‘Tu Keh De Toh’ from Call Me Bae season 2. ‘Dastakhat’ brings together different phases of my musical journey, so people will get to experience songs that they’ve grown up listening to alongside some of my newer music. I’m really looking forward to being back in Dubai and experiencing that with everyone.