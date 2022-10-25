Music festival to be held at City Walk Dubai

The festival aims to offer audiophiles and music enthusiasts the chance to enjoy outdoor performances

Aline Lahoud is one of the artists performing at the festival

By CT Desk Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 2:01 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 2:06 PM

As the weather cools down in the UAE, City Walk – the design-inspired open-air lifestyle destination in Dubai, is set to heat things up with a high-crescendo music festival, hosting 24 live performances by some of the region’s most loved artistes and emerging talent as part of ‘City Walk Unplugged’.

Running from October 29 to November 13 , the festival aims to offer audiophiles and music enthusiasts the chance to enjoy outdoor performances that will see the fountain area transform into a pulsating and lively stage showcasing a dynamic line-up of singers, DJs and bands from across the region.

Hala Al Turk

Leading artistes are set to take the centre stage including Hala Al Turk, Alaa Wardi, Rola Kadri, Harget Kart, Aline Lahoud, Big Sam, Lea Makhoul and Nutsa Buzaladze, who will jazz up the weekend nights. The opening acts will include DJ Said Mrad, Jenn Getz & Alfie, DJ Moei, Daneel Sayegh, DJ Pinkfish, Hallwaiboiz, Jad & The Band and July & The Band.

Alaa Wardi

Other artistes to perform include Eirini, Maro & Band, Zero Funks, Suzi Ghanem, Talk of the Town, Alina Postra, Jindi and Amjad Shakir.

In addition to the entertaining shows, the destination’s visitors will also get to enjoy a wide range of wellness, art and fitness offers and activities.