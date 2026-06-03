Ilaiyaraaja turns 83: Kamal Haasan, celebrities share birthday wishes for music maestro

The legendary music composer also greeted fans who gathered outside his office to wish him on the occasion

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 3 Jun 2026, 10:26 AM
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Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja celebrated his 83rd birthday on Tuesday. On this occasion, several stars and politicians penned their heartfelt wishes for the noted singer.

Superstar Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt wish for Ilaiyaraaja. He said that the legacy of Ilaiyaraaja will last longer than his age.

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"Your music will live on for hundreds of times longer than your age. May you also be blessed with a lifespan that surpasses all our aspirations, and live on with your music," Kamal Haasan said in a post on X.

Kamal Haasan starred in many films for which Ilaiyaraja composed music, including 16 Vayathinile, Nayakan, Raaja Paarvai, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Moondram Pirai, and Mahanadhi.

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja greeted fans who gathered outside his office in Kodambakkam to wish him on the occasion.

The celebrated composer, fondly referred to as "Isaignani" by his admirers, stepped out of his Kodambakkam office and acknowledged the crowd with folded hands and a warm smile.

Fans carrying bouquets, garlands and banners cheered enthusiastically as they caught a glimpse of the maestro.

Widely regarded as one of India's greatest music composers, Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for over a thousand films and created thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages.

Recognised as one of the most prolific composers in India, Ilaiyaraaja is known for working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films.

'En Kanmani Kadhali', 'Ragam Kaetkum Kaalam', 'Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le', 'Vaishnav Jana To' are some of the iconic songs, which he has composed.

He also received the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in 2010 and 2018, respectively.

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