'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dead: family statement

Several of her co-stars on the series — such as Peter Dinklage, Emila Clarke, Sophie Turner and Conleth Hill — marked their presence at the wedding in Italy
Actress Angela Lansbury, who became a household name through her role as a writer-detective in "Murder, She Wrote," has died, her family said Tuesday. She was 96.
"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles... just five days shy of her 97th birthday," a statement widely quoted in US media said.
Several of her co-stars on the series — such as Peter Dinklage, Emila Clarke, Sophie Turner and Conleth Hill — marked their presence at the wedding in Italy
On Friday, he had posted screenshots of a conversation with rapper Diddy, who called him out over the 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt
Pan-Indian icon Shah Rukh Khan's children are set to make their debuts in writing and acting soon
Chiranjeevi shared a video on Saturday and thanked his fans
The team shared a video of fans from across the globe wishing Bachchan
Ranveer, the NBA Brand Ambassador for India, is in the city for an NBA event
The Dubai-based Jordanian designer recently showcased her latest collection at a fashion show in the city