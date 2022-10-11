'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dead: family statement

The 96-year-old veteran star died in her sleep at home in Los Angeles

AP

By AFP Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 11:49 PM

Actress Angela Lansbury, who became a household name through her role as a writer-detective in "Murder, She Wrote," has died, her family said Tuesday. She was 96.

"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles... just five days shy of her 97th birthday," a statement widely quoted in US media said.