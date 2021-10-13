Mumbai drug cruise raid: Aryan Khan bail hearing to continue tomorrow

A Mumbai court has said that Aryan Khan's bail hearing in connection to his arrest after a drug raid conducted on a cruise ship will continue tomorrow.

According to the Times of India, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was represented in court by senior advocate Amit Desai.

"They are some young kids. In many countries, these substances are legal. Let us not penalise in bail. Let us not make it worse for them," Desai said.

"They have suffered enough, they have learnt their lesson, if at all. They are not peddlers, racketeers or traffickers."

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.