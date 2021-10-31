Mumbai drug cruise case: Police file case against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi

Accused of threatening victim, conspiracy in third charge

ANI

Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021

Pune Police on Saturday lodged one more case against Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, at Wanowarie Police Station for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

The Pune City Police informed that Gosavi has been booked under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act 3(b) for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

This is the third case lodged against him.

Kiran Gosavi is already in police custody till November 5 in a similar case registered with Faraskhana Police Station of Pune city.

Earlier on Saturday, a fresh FIR was registered under sections 420, 465 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Lashkar Police Station on the basis of complaint given by three victims, who were cheated by Gosavi on the pretext of giving them jobs.

He was earlier booked under sections 419, 420 of the IPC along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Gosavi, arrested by Pune City Police on charges of cheating, has been sent to police custody for eight days by a city court.

He was arrested from the Katraj area of the city in the early hours of October 28 in connection with a cheating case of Rs1.8 million.

He has also been booked by the Pune police at Kelwa Police station in Palghar for fraud on October 18 this year. As per the police, he had duped millions of rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.