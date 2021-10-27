Mumbai drug case: No bail yet for Aryan Khan; hearing postponed

By Web Report Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 4:18 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 4:23 PM

The Bombay High Court adjourned the bail hearing of Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two other accused persons in the narcotics case until Thursday, after lawyers concluded their arguments.

Aryan has been in police custody since the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa on October 2.

Several people, including two Nigerians, were arrested in the case. A special court rejected Aryan's bail plea on October 20 and his judicial custody was extended until October 30. Aryan then approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

Mukul Rohatgi, the former attorney general who is representing Aryan, told the court on Tuesday that he had been invited as a special guest, did not have any drugs in his possession and was arrested wrongly.

Rohatgi also asserted that despite the NCB conducting a search, no drugs were recovered from Aryan.

Amit Desai, another senior lawyer, told the court that NCB was holding them in custody only on the basis of WhatsApp chats.

“There are no WhatsApp chats supporting the conspiracy theory,” he said.

Desai, who is also the counsel for Arbaaz, described the arrest of three persons (Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun Dhamecha) as illegal. “If there are three unconnected persons coming for the same purpose that is not conspiracy,” he said.