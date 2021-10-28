Mumbai drug case: Court grants bail to Aryan Khan

The Portuguese footballer returned to Manchester United in August after spending three years in Juventus
Entertainment
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, who has been in police custody since India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid on a cruise ship on October 2.
Two others, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were also granted bail.
Several people were arrested in connection with the case. A special court had rejected Aryan's bail plea on October 20. Aryan then approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.
Mukul Rohatgi, the former attorney general who is representing Aryan, told the court on Tuesday that he had been invited as a special guest, did not have any drugs in his possession and was arrested wrongly.
Rohatgi also asserted that despite the NCB conducting a search, no drugs were recovered from Aryan.
Amit Desai, another senior lawyer, told the court that NCB was holding them in custody only on the basis of WhatsApp chats.
“There are no WhatsApp chats supporting the conspiracy theory,” he said.
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment