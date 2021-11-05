Mumbai drug case: Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark weekly presence

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son was asked to surrender his passport as part of bail conditions

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 12:21 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 12:41 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Friday, according to the conditions relating to weekly visits to the agency as laid down by the Bombay high court while granting him bail.

Aryan, 23, was arrested by the NCB on October 3 along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha from a cruise ship.

While no drugs were found on him, the agency accused him of being involved in illegal trafficking of narcotics. Aryan spent more than three weeks at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai before getting bail.

The high-profile arrests and the drama surrounding it have turned murkier over the weeks and involving political leaders, NCB officials and even central and state ministers.

The Mumbai police is now learnt to have initiated a probe into the case after it got hold of a CCTV footage in which Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, was found interacting with Kiran Gosavi, who had allegedly demanded money from the superstar to prevent his son’s arrest.

The police are also looking at the possibility of Gosavi posing himself as an NCB officer while interacting with Dadlani. Prabhakar Sail, a key witness in the case, had claimed that Sameer Wankhede, the NCB official involved in the Aryan case, along with Gosavi, were trying to extort funds from the superstar.

In the video footage with the police, Dadlani is seen stepping out of a blue Mercedes Benz, and meeting Gosavi and an associate of his. The controversial Gosavi was arrested recently by the Pune police in a 2018 cheating case.

The case got murkier after Nawab Malik, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a minister in Maharashtra, accused levelled serious charges against Wankhede.