Mumbai cruise drugs case: Celebs react as SRK's son Aryan Khan gets bail after 25 days

Bombay high court has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha arrested by the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 9:35 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 9:57 AM

Bollywood celebrities heaved a sigh of relief after Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, was granted bail after 25 days by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Top stars and other key players took to social media on Friday, expressing their sentiments.

Karan Johar, who is close to Aryan, got in touch with Shah Rukh Khan after the court order. He later shared images of his hugging the superstar an Aryan on a previous occasion.

While many top Bollywood stars had called on Shah Rukh at his home, Mannat, in Bandra, over the past few weeks after Aryan’s arrest, the superstar is believed to have shifted elsewhere. After the court order, the actor posed with his legal team and manager Pooja Dadlani.

“There is a God…thank you everyone, for your love and prayers. Truth prevails,” Pooja posed on Instagram.

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty, all close friends of Shah Rukh, also called him and shared their joys. Salman, who also lives in Bandra, had visited Shah Rukh at least three times over the past few weeks after Aryan’s arrest.

Malaika and Amrita Arora also expressed gratitude over the court order. Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter: “When time judges, then there is no need for witnesses.”

Singer Mika Singh tweeted: Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. 🙏🏼”

Ram Gopal Verma wondered whether the previous lawyers were incompetent and failed to get Aryan released. “So if It just took Mukul Rahtogi’s argument, to get bail for Aryan , does it mean his earlier lawyers were so incompetent that he had to spend so many days in jail needlessly?” he asked.

