Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the subsequent arrest of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty brought Indian showbiz under the NCB's radar
Entertainment3 days ago
A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted searches at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, another team of NCB was seen at the residence of young Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. She has been summoned by the probe agency and is likely to appear before NCB at 2pm today.
>> Aryan Khan's arrest: A timeline of what happened in the drugs bust case
>> Mumbai cruise case: Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaz Merchant, says NCB
"The investigation is going on. When NCB officials visit a person or location that does not mean the person is directly involved or being investigated. There are several procedures being followed," an NCB official leaving Shah Rukh Khan's home told local media.
Earlier in the day, the actor visited his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
Bombay High Court is set to hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on October 26.
