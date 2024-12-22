'Mufasa: The Lion King' Review: A mewling attempt at an epic

Director: Barry Jenkins

Cast: Blue Ivy Carter, Mads Mikkelsen, Beyoncé

Rating: 2 out of 5

Disney. The stuff that dreams are made of. The storyteller that taught us that imaginary friends can be a source of inspiration. That being different doesn't mean you'll lose. That to stand out you first must stand strong. Disney has been every child, adolescent, and grown-up’s saviour at some point or the other.

Yeah. Except that never worked for me.

Until recently. I was never a fan of animation or musicals or superhero movies. But then, encouraged by my wife, gently at first, firmly later, I decided to take them on. And you know what, I liked some of them. The Lion King is firmly amongst the top three in the list of films that I have watched more than a few times than I would like to admit.

So, I went into Screen No. 2 at Dubai Hills Mall to watch Mufasa: The Lion King, which also released IMAX and 3D, took my seat, and put down my crêpe, coffee and water with high expectations, both emotional and musical.

Before we get into the details, here’s the plotline. The story is about how Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion and heir to a royal animal kingdom named Taka, and where chance, destiny and unforeseen events take them.

(Bear in mind that in the original movie, The Lion King (1994), Mufasa came from a long line of kings.)

There are a host of beloved returning characters. Rafiki is given the task of telling the story to a young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, in his endearing way. In addition, there are also Sarabi, Nala, Kiara, Zazu, Timon and Pumbaa bringing their signature tone and style to the mix.

The trailer was promising. The line-up of stars involved in production, more so. I had high expectations, for one, because director Barry Jenkins is a master at his art and no wonder, he must have been looking forward to how liberating animation can be when telling a story.

Then there is the music. This task is led by none other than the award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda (of Hamilton and Enchanto fame), original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M. And some songs do stand out. Bye, bye is a lovely rallying call or anthem or tune to march to for those harbouring villainous intentions. And I always wanted a brother will stir up emotions for those who have siblings (even those who are frenemies).

The direction still peeks out shyly from behind the manes of the lions sometimes as they are racing away from or racing to something (there's a lot of running around - and a lot of lions in this movie). There are some things that you know the director could have pushed further like the feud between the brothers could have, well, made more sense. At the end, it's Mufasa who comes across as harsh and unforgiving instead of the just ruler he is supposed to be.