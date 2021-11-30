Much-awaited '83' trailer released, film depicts India's historic World Cup win

In the Danish show, a series of grisly murders get connected to an almost unbelievable matrix of a missing/murdered child
Entertainment4 days ago
The remarkable turnaround of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup is the subject of ‘83’, the new film to be released in December. And on Tuesday, the first trailer went online.
Ranveer Singh is seen as Kapil Dev, who tells cynical reporters at a press conference that the team is there to win. The trailer starts off with Kapil in the shower, when his players tell him of wickets falling one by one. An annoyed captain emerges from the shower and asks for the score: nine runs, four wickets down, he is told.
The trailer, less than four minutes long, was seen by nearly 700,000 viewers within hours of its release on Tuesday morning (at the time of filing this report).
“The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable!” tweeted Ranveer. “#83Trailer in Hindi Out Now. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.”
The film also stars Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Romi, Kapil’s wife. It has been directed by Kabir Khan.
In the Danish show, a series of grisly murders get connected to an almost unbelievable matrix of a missing/murdered child
Entertainment4 days ago
The actor is the toast of Bollywood after Netflix's 'Dhamaka'. And though he has made some powerful enemies, he has emerged as a fans’ favourite to offset any ill-will.
Entertainment4 days ago
'Revered by Arab traders and reviled by Portuguese sailors, Kunjali was a swashbuckling sailor and warrior'
Entertainment5 days ago
'I am usually sifting through my memories and experiences'
Entertainment5 days ago
Shruti Haasan shared an update on the legendary veteran actor's condition
Entertainment5 days ago
Superstar is pitted against brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the action drama out in UAE this weekend
Entertainment5 days ago
The legendary actor passed away at 98 earlier this year.
Entertainment5 days ago
Manisha will be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, along with Kartik and Kriti Sanon.
Entertainment6 days ago