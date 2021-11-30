Much-awaited '83' trailer released, film depicts India's historic World Cup win

Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev, who led team India to its first World Cup win.

File

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 10:46 AM

The remarkable turnaround of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup is the subject of ‘83’, the new film to be released in December. And on Tuesday, the first trailer went online.

Ranveer Singh is seen as Kapil Dev, who tells cynical reporters at a press conference that the team is there to win. The trailer starts off with Kapil in the shower, when his players tell him of wickets falling one by one. An annoyed captain emerges from the shower and asks for the score: nine runs, four wickets down, he is told.

The trailer, less than four minutes long, was seen by nearly 700,000 viewers within hours of its release on Tuesday morning (at the time of filing this report).

“The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable!” tweeted Ranveer. “#83Trailer in Hindi Out Now. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.”

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Romi, Kapil’s wife. It has been directed by Kabir Khan.