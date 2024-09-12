MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift honours 9/11 victims in her acceptance speech

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 12:25 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM

In a poignant moment at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held on Wednesday night, singer Taylor Swift paid tributes to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks on the 23rd anniversary, during her acceptance speech.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter took the stage to accept the award for Best Collaboration alongside Post Malone for their hit 'Fortnight.'

According to the social media post shared by the official Instagram handle of MTV Video Music Awards, Swift reflected on the significance of the day and began her speech by acknowledging the weight of the anniversary.

"Waking up this morning in New York on September 11, I've just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago -- everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost," Swift said, adding, "And that is the most important thing about today. And everything that happens tonight falls behind that."

The 2024 MTV VMAs, broadcast live from Long Island's UBS Arena, had been initially scheduled for September 10 but were postponed by a day to avoid overlapping with the highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

MTV's rescheduling decision was made with the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 in mind, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The network announced its support for the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance and the charity Tuesday's Children, which supports families affected by the tragedy.