Mrs World 2022: UAE's Debanjali Kamstra stuns in falcon-inspired outfit; reaches top 3

Mrs American Shaylyn Ford was crowned as the winner after beating 57 other contestants

By Ajanta Paul Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 12:09 PM

UAE's first Mrs World contestant Debanjali Kamstra took a stunning flight at this year's Mrs World pageant in Las Vegas.

She made a lasting impression at the world beauty pageant as she represented the UAE in a true sense.

While the National Costume Competition finale was held on Saturday, January 15, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, photographs and video of glimmering Debanjali Kamstra from the competition have surfaced, and they are mesmerising.

Debanjali Kamstra was decked up in a gold ensemble inspired by 'the Falcon' - UAE's national bird.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Debanjali said, "I wanted to wear my national costume representing the national bird of UAE - the Falcon. Considering I have spent more than a quarter of my life in this country, I could not think of anything else to represent this nation better than a Falcon."

Her evening gown and the national costume were created by award-winning, Cebu-based designer Cary Santiago from the Philippines.

The award for the best costume went to Mrs India Navdeep Kaur dressed in a futuristic ensemble inspired by 'Kundalini Chakra.'

Debanjali narrowly missed the title as she stood proudly among the top three finalists along with Mrs American Shaylyn Ford and Mrs Jordan Jaclyn Stapp.

37-year-old Shaylyn Ford was crowned as the winner after beating 57 other contestants for the 2022 title and was crowned by Mrs World 2020, Kate Schneider (Mrs Ireland).

Inspired by strong women

An expatriate living in the UAE for 13 years and an entrepreneur managing three organisations; Debanjali started her career as a cabin crew for Emirates airlines in 2008.

Debanjali is inspired by many Emirati women, including Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“My mother is my role model, she inspires and motivates me, and she teaches me to be kind and strong at the same time.

“I also look up to two very inspiring women - Mrs Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Indian actor, Miss World 2000 and an ultimate example of a successful woman and also Reem Al Hashimy, as she has proved to be one of the assets for UAE.