MrBeast joins Ranbir Kapoor at Ramayana event, chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The YouTube star attended the Mumbai event alongside the cast and team of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 10:13 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

YouTube star MrBeast joined Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and the team behind the upcoming film Ramayana at a special promotional event in Mumbai on Saturday.

The content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, attended the event alongside Kapoor, Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

Recommended For You

US, Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz, end US blockade: Sources to Reuters

US, Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz, end US blockade: Sources to Reuters

US senate rejects resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers

US senate rejects resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers

UAE residents urged to attend funeral prayer of woman who died while giving birth to twins

UAE residents urged to attend funeral prayer of woman who died while giving birth to twins

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

 

Videos from the event showed MrBeast interacting with the cast and audience. In one widely shared moment, someone in the crowd called out “Jai Shri Ram”. After appearing unsure of the phrase, MrBeast was helped by Kapoor before repeating the chant, drawing cheers from those gathered.

MrBeast also praised what he had seen of the upcoming film, telling those at the event that he was grateful to be there and that the footage he had watched “looks phenomenal”.

Another moment from the event showed Kapoor lifting a replica bow as the crowd cheered. The actor plays Lord Ram in the two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic, while Pallavi stars as Sita. Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman and Dubey plays Lakshman.

Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in November 2026, with the second part expected in 2027.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump rejects Iran proposal for Hormuz reopening, WSJ reports

2

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

3

Sharjah Police deny reports of murder victim's wife, son going missing

4

Truck movement to be restricted on Dubai roads from October 1

5

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth