MrBeast is married: YouTube star shares first wedding photos with Thea Donaldson

YouTube megastar MrBeast has officially tied the knot.

The content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, announced his marriage on Tuesday, July 21, by sharing a series of wedding photos with his longtime partner, Thea Donaldson.

"I found MrsBeast," he wrote alongside the images, before adding: "and it was the best day of my life"

The photos show the newlyweds smiling as they pose by the waterfront, with Donaldson wearing an ivory tuxedo jacket and black bow tie, while Thea wore a fitted lace wedding gown with a long veil.

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Thea Donaldson has built a following of her own on social media, where she has more than 1.2 million Instagram followers. According to her profile, she holds a degree in Law, Psychology and Neuroscience, is the author of The Marked Children, and is also behind the neuroscience-focused platform Made by Human.

The couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight despite MrBeast's enormous online following. News of their engagement was first revealed earlier this year, with fans eagerly awaiting wedding updates.

MrBeast is the world's most subscribed YouTuber, known for his large-scale challenge videos, philanthropy and record-breaking giveaways. His wedding announcement quickly drew millions of likes and thousands of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow creators.