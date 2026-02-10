MrBeast acquires new app to help Gen-Z manage their money

The world’s most-followed YouTube creator is making a move beyond content, this time into personal finance. Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has announced that his company, Beast Industries, is acquiring Step, a US-based mobile banking platform designed for teens and young adults.

The announcement was shared on Monday through a post on X, where Donaldson explained the personal motivation behind the decision.

“Nobody taught me about investing, building credit, or managing money when I was growing up. That’s exactly why we’re joining forces with Step. I want to give millions of young people the financial foundation I never had. Lots to share soon,” he wrote.

Based in California, Step is built for Gen-Z users and their families. The platform offers fee-free accounts and a Visa card, with no monthly or hidden charges. Its tools are designed to help young users manage spending, build credit early, save money, and develop better financial habits.

The app was founded by financial industry veterans CJ MacDonald and Alexey Kalinichenko, with the goal of helping young people make smarter money decisions from an early age. According to the company, its leadership team brings more than 50 years of combined experience across firms such as Affirm, Google, Gyft, Cash App, Square, and Stripe.

With a global audience that spans hundreds of millions of followers, Mr beast influence is expected to help the platform connect more directly with younger users, a generation that is increasingly turning to digital tools to manage their finances.

The move adds to MrBeast’s growing business portfolio, which already includes media ventures, consumer products, and large-scale philanthropic initiatives.

His work has also extended to youth-focused initiatives internationally, including in the UAE. In January, Donaldson announced the winners of the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign during the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai.

The initiative, launched in November 2025 and supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Varkey Foundation, encouraged creators around the world to share acts of kindness in their communities.

Ten winners, including participants from the region, were selected to join humanitarian projects in Ghana focused on improving housing and supporting education.

With his latest venture, MrBeast is taking another step toward a broader mission, using his reach not just to entertain millions, but to shape how the next generation learns, spends, and plans for the future.