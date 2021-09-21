>
HOME > City Times > Movies

Watch: Kubbra Sait shares glimpse of transformation in 'Foundation' series

Enid Grace Parker
enid@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 21, 2021
Photo/Supplied

The science fiction magnum opus will release on Apple TV September 24.

Actors often go through drastic transformations for their roles. However, when the transformation takes multiple hours and requires you to sit still like a statue, you know the actor concerned has to have infinite patience.

Such was the case for Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait who is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated show Foundation based on the novels of renowned science fiction writer Isaac Asimov.

While the news that Kubbra is a part of the show is common knowledge, her character reveal is what people are most curious about. She took to her social media handles to share an amazing behind-the-scenes video wherein she is sitting motionless whilst a prosthetics team work their magic. It makes one wonder - what is this Bollywood actor bringing to the table with Foundation that will premiere on Apple TV on September 24? We can't wait to find out.

author

Enid Grace Parker

A bibliophile and amateur poetry enthusiast, Enid grew up in Dubai in the 80s and loves to add a dash of nostalgia to her stories. She enjoys retro music, vintage Hollywood and Bollywood films and hanging around coffee shops and city bookstores hoping an idea for that once-in-a-lifetime best-selling novel will finally pop into her head.



 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Food (videos)

Where to watch the IPL in UAE with food deals

98 votes | 19 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Video: KT takes you around the only hotel at ...
khaleejtimes

Entertainment

Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies

5 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Video: New Hindu temple to open for...
khaleejtimes

Videos

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline

27 votes | 20 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Video: Inside Dubai's new Hindu temple in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Sports

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's...
khaleejtimes

Arts and Culture

These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes

12 votes | 16 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Who can get free flu...
khaleejtimes

Movies

Watch: Kubbra Sait shares glimpse of transformation in 'Foundation' series

1 votes | 21 September 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 