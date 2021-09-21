Watch: Kubbra Sait shares glimpse of transformation in 'Foundation' series

Actors often go through drastic transformations for their roles. However, when the transformation takes multiple hours and requires you to sit still like a statue, you know the actor concerned has to have infinite patience.

Such was the case for Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait who is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated show Foundation based on the novels of renowned science fiction writer Isaac Asimov.

While the news that Kubbra is a part of the show is common knowledge, her character reveal is what people are most curious about. She took to her social media handles to share an amazing behind-the-scenes video wherein she is sitting motionless whilst a prosthetics team work their magic. It makes one wonder - what is this Bollywood actor bringing to the table with Foundation that will premiere on Apple TV on September 24? We can't wait to find out.