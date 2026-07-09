Tom Holland reveals why he thought Christopher Nolan disliked his Odyssey performance

Tom Holland admitted he initially thought Christopher Nolan disliked his performance while filming The Odyssey.

In an interview with Fandango, he spoke about his first day on set: "My first day was probably one of the most daunting experiences of my career, just being part of a movie of this scale and working with Christopher and, you know, such amazing co-stars."

Holland explained that he was filming one of the most important scenes in his character's arc when Nolan kept calling cut. Thinking the interruptions were because of his acting, he turned to Jon Bernthal and asked, "Why does he keep cutting?"

"I remember he would continue cutting. In my head, I'm thinking, 'Does he not like what we're doing? I thought I was totally shitting the bed,'" Holland recalled.

He later learned that Nolan's frequent cuts were simply due to the three-minute film magazine limit of the imax cameras, not because of his performance. Stunt coordinator George Cottle explained the technical reason, easing the actor's concerns.

Holland added that Nolan gave him a hug and a pat on the back at the end of the day, encouraging him and restoring his confidence.

He also said that working with imax cameras for the first time was a new experience.

The interviewer noted that Holland wasn't the first person to be confused by the way imax cameras operate.

Looking back, Holland said that moment made him realize, "I can totally do this. I can swim in these waters."