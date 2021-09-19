>
Prithviraj film 'Bhramam' to premiere on OTT in October

PTI
Filed on September 19, 2021
Photo/Shihab

The film is a remake of Hindi hit 'Andhadhun'.

Malayalam crime thriller Bhramam, an adaptation of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun, is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 7, the streamer announced on Sunday.

Jointly produced by AP International and Viacom18 Studios, Bhramam is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Ravi K Chandran. According to the streamer, the film dwells on the dualities of a pianist — essayed by South star Prithviraj Sukumaran — who pretends to be blind.

“His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with a stellar background score by musician Jakes Bejoy,” a statement from the streamer read.

Bhramam also stars Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in key roles.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said the team is thrilled to collaborate with Prithviraj again after films like Cold Case and Kuruthi for the streamer.

“Given its gripping plotline and compelling performances, I hope Bhramam receives similar adulation from audiences and establishes a benchmark in the crime thriller genre starting 7th October,” Subramaniam said in a statement.

Chandran said the team has aimed to take the scale of production a notch higher than the 2018 original, which was helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

“Some unique elements of drama and humour have been weaved in Bhramam along with a heady punch of music that discerningly fits into the narrative. I am happy that we have managed to push the envelope further in terms of cinematography and have brought our creative vision to life with such a nuanced storyline and hopefully, along with a talented team, we have been able to put together a film that will leave the audiences thoroughly entertained,” he said.

The award-winning Andhadhun featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte.




 
 
 
