Kirron Kher gives update on cancer battle

Nithin Belle /Mumbai
Filed on October 12, 2021
Photo/Twitter

The wife of Anupam Kher, she has been active on social media through her illness.

Actor Kirron Kher, who is battling cancer (multiple myeloma) says she is doing much better now in terms of her health. “I’ve been working even when I was in hospital,” she told the media. “I’ve been in touch with people over the phone all along.”

Her doctor is not allowing her to travel anywhere, especially by air, said the actor, a BJP MP who won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

But Kirron is active on social media, posting images and comments on her Instagram page. Recently, she ‘virtually inaugurated’ two oxygen plants in Chandigarh. She was also part of a virtual function laying the foundation stones for infrastructure and essential amenities in her constituency.

Her son, Sikander updates her fans about her health on social media regularly. Last year, Sikander was featured in Aarya, which also starred Sushmita Sen. He is also featuring in Dev Patel’s directorial debut, The Monkey Man, Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling, which will be released on Netflix.

The actor has switched over from the big screen to the OTT space and is enjoying it.

