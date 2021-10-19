Kangana Ranaut on why 'Dhaakad' is best suited for the big screen

Dhaakad, a high-octane spy thriller featuring Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, a pilot in the Indian Air Force, will be released on April 8, 2022. It is a film best relished on the big screen, said the actor.

“It’s a deeply stirring subject and we have made it on a scale that only theatres can do justice,” she pointed out. “The layered story at the heart of it needs to reach out to the masses. I am certain the film will speak to women across the board.” Kangana said she is eagerly waiting “for the audience to meet Agent Agni on April 8.”

The spy thriller has been shot in Budapest in Hungary and in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai. “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well,” said Kangana. “The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film.”

And on her Instagram page, Kangana pointed out that “she is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire . Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022!”

The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. ‘Agni Agent’ takes on the exploitation of woman and child trafficking. Razy Ghai, the director, said it was “an incredibly challenging film to make. I am so thrilled for the audience to experience the rage and fury of Agni.”