Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shares leaked trailer of upcoming movie Goat Days

The movie is an adaptation of widely-accepted Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham written by Benyamin

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jimmy Jean-Louis in Goat Days.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 9:27 PM

Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the first trailer of his upcoming movie Goat Days after it was leaked online.

The movie is the adaptation of bestselling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham, written by Benyamin. The novel is based on the life of Najeeb, a migrant worker who was forced to herding goats in Saudi Arabia. The movie directed by national award-winning director Blessy stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jimmy Jean-Louis. Academy award winners AR Rahman and Rasool Pookkutty come together for the movie.

“Yes, the “release” was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be “leaked” online. The #AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see,” Prithviraj wrote on Twitter while sharing the trailer.

Goat Days was shot in in Algeria, Jordan and India and is now being submitted for key festivals. The trailer first appeared on Hollywood magazine Deadline.com. The trailer has a for preview mark on it.

Blessy told Indian media that the post-production work of the film is yet to be completed. He said the trailer was an unedited version, which was sent to global distributors. “Post-production work is still going on in Mumbai and Chennai. Much more work is pending," he told The Federal.

The three-minute long trailer shows a gripping performance by Prithviraj as Najeeb. The actor underwent a significant physical makeover for the role and lost about 31kg. “One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low-fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that... one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who’ve seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to @ajithbabu7 my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post “THAT” day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation,” he wrote in his social media post after the shooting.

