Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey' sets $250m record as most ambitious IMAX epic yet

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is shaping up to be the most expensive film of the Oscar winning director's career, with Universal Pictures and multiple industry trades confirming the production carries a massive $250 million budget.

The ambitious production has already sparked widespread discussion among fans, many of whom believe the film's record breaking cost is the result of a combination of its A-list cast, globe spanning production, groundbreaking technology and Nolan's signature commitment to practical filmmaking.

Leading the cast is Matt Damon as Odysseus, King of Ithaca, alongside Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as the goddess Athena and Robert Pattinson as the ambitious suitor Antinous.

The ensemble is further strengthened by Academy Award winners Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o, prompting fans online to joke that "almost $100 million probably went to the actors alone."

However, Nolan has a long history of attracting A-list stars willing to take pay cuts for the opportunity to work with him.

Variety reported that Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt each earned around $4 million for Oppenheimer, with the actors accepting reduced salaries "for the privilege of working with Nolan" and the chance to be part of an Oscar-winning film.

While the star power undoubtedly contributes to the budget, many fans believe the biggest expense lies in Nolan's filmmaking philosophy.

Unlike many modern films that rely heavily on computer generated imagery, Nolan has built his reputation on using practical effects, real sets and authentic locations wherever possible.

Matt Damon recalled being stunned by the sheer scale of The Odyssey's production when he first arrived on location in Morocco.

"I still remember coming over the sand dunes the first day in Morocco and seeing all of these people. hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people."

He said the experience immersed the cast in a way few productions can, creating an authentic environment instead of relying on digital effects.

"It was a scale I'd never seen. It was so impressive. this was all real, and we were stuck there in the middle of it."

Following Damon's comments, fans have praised Nolan's commitment to practical filmmaking, with many believing it will be one of the film's biggest strengths.

"Have a feeling Nolan, as usual, will use minimal CGI and will build all the mythological creatures and do practical effects in real locations. It's hard to imagine how he's going to pull it off with all the encounters that Odysseus has over his 10 year journey home. But if any director can pull it off, it's Nolan," one fan wrote.

To recreate Odysseus' epic journey across the ancient world, production travelled across six countries. Filming took place in Morocco, Greece, Iceland, Italy and Scotland, with Morocco's ancient fortified town of Aït Benhaddou serving as the backdrop for the film's opening sequences.

Greece and Italy hosted large scale Mediterranean sailing scenes, where the cast and crew reportedly used real seaworthy ships, while Iceland's dramatic volcanic landscapes doubled as mythical terrain.

Scotland's rugged coastlines were also used for several key island sequences.

Adding to the film's unprecedented scale, The Odyssey is also making cinema history by becoming the first feature film to be shot entirely using 15 perf 70mm IMAX film cameras.

The cameras are among the rarest and most advanced in the world, with their use requiring specialised handling, transport, film processing and extensive technical support throughout production.

Combined with its international production, practical sets, large scale action sequences and one of Hollywood's strongest ensemble casts, The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the most technically ambitious films ever attempted.

If Nolan succeeds, the film could redefine the mythology genre while introducing Homer's timeless tale to a new generation through one of the most immersive cinematic experiences ever created.