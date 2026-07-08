Anne Hathaway's pregnancy is stealing the spotlight during her biggest year yet

Anne Hathaway is having one of the biggest years of her career but surprisingly, it isn't just her movies that everyone has been talking about.

While leading one major film after another, the Oscar-winning actress has also been quietly navigating one of the most exciting chapters of her personal life: her pregnancy.

Looking back, many people have since realized that Hathaway had actually been pregnant for much of this year's promotional tour without anyone knowing.

When The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered, audiences were simply excited to see her reunite with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and the rest of the beloved cast nearly twenty years after the original film.

But after Hathaway later announced she was expecting, fans were shocked to discover she had completed much of the international press tour while pregnant.

Social media quickly filled with praise for Hathaway, with many fans admiring how she managed months of interviews, premieres, and international travel while keeping her pregnancy private.

As The Odyssey prepares to arrive in theaters, Hathaway's pregnancy has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the film.

At yesterday's London world premiere, she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a stunning custom strapless blue Dior gown that elegantly showcased her baby bump.

Photos from the event quickly spread across social media, with many calling it one of her most beautiful red carpet appearances in years.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Hathaway later revealed that she had actually chosen the dress months ago while preparing for The Devil Wears Prada 2 promotions, hoping it would still fit perfectly once her pregnancy became visible.

She also shared one of the thoughtful accommodations she received while filming The Odyssey during her pregnancy, saying, "I was offered a helicopter ride." While Hathaway was flown in, many of the film's other stars, including Tom Holland, had to hike down the mountain to reach the set.

One memorable moment from The Odyssey premiere also caught fans' attention.

While posing for photos, Hathaway was asked to turn slightly to her left to give cameras a better view of her growing baby bump, a request that made her laugh.

The lighthearted moment quickly spread across social media, with fans praising her radiant look and elegant maternity style, with many saying she had taken maternity fashion to a whole new level.

During interviews, Hathaway also explained that becoming a mother again gave her a much deeper connection to Penelope, the devoted queen she portrays in the film.

Drawing from her own experiences as a parent helped her better understand Penelope's determination to protect her family while waiting years for Odysseus to return home.

Hathaway also shared one of the thoughtful accommodations she received while filming The Odyssey during her pregnancy.

She revealed that the production offered her a helicopter ride to make getting to set easier.

While Hathaway was flown in, many of the film's other stars, including Tom Holland, had to hike down the mountain, highlighting the extra care taken to support her throughout filming.

Beyond these two films, Hathaway's remarkable year isn't over yet. She'll also headline the science-fiction thriller The End of Oak Street, arriving in August, before closing out 2026 with Verity, the highly anticipated psychological thriller based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel later this year.

Together, the films have made 2026 one of the busiest years of Hathaway's career. But alongside the blockbuster premieres, it's her pregnancy announcement, elegant maternity style, and candid behind the scenes moments that have made her one of Hollywood's biggest talking points.