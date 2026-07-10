Anne Hathaway says Tom Holland is the 'dream son' while expecting third child

Anne Hathaway had the sweetest compliment for her The Odyssey co-star Tom Holland, saying she hopes her own children grow up to be like the actor.

In an interview with eTalk, Hathaway reflected on playing Penelope, the mother of Telemachus, played by Tom Holland, and drew a connection to her own life as a parent.

"First of all, I have to say, as a mom in real life, I very much hope all of my children grow up to be as wonderful as my on screen child," Hathaway said, adding, "Dream son."

The comment comes weeks after Hathaway announced she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman.

Hathaway, who is already a mother to sons Jonathan and Jack, revealed her pregnancy in June through an Instagram video.

The Oscar winning actress said her admiration for Holland, Matt Damon and director Christopher Nolan helped shape the dynamic on set.

"We have this amazing script, brilliant actors, but I just really love Tom and I really love Matt, and I love Chris," she said. "Even though this was this big epic movie, it was really grounded in intimate appreciation of each other and respect for each other."

Hathaway said the cast shared a deep respect for Nolan and wanted to give performances worthy of being part of one of his films.

"I don't think any of us wanted to let Chris down, so I think we all just kind of harnessed our highest strength and our highest passion, and we just tried to be an actor that was worthy of being in a Chris Nolan movie," Hathaway said.

She has since been showcasing her baby bump while promoting The Odyssey across New York, London and Paris.