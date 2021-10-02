>
HOME > City Times > Movies

Alia Bhatt drops Gangubai Kathiawadi release date

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on October 2, 2021

(@aliaabhatt/Instagram)

The film has been adapted from the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ by Hussain Zaidi

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Alia Bhatt, will be released in theatres on January 6, 2022.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in September, but faced delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film has been adapted from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

“The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends,” said a Tweet by Bhansali Productions. “Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on January 6, 2022, in cinemas near you.”

The film finished shooting in June.

“We started shooting Gangubai on December 8, 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later,” Alia said on Instagram. “This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!”

She described the filming as a “gigantic life changing experience.”

Alia added: “Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you




 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside the UK Pavilion
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Why Dubai is the fifth best ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai is here: All you need to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Video: Top Bollywood celebrities attend...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE fuel prices for October ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Expo 2020: UAE's triumph is Arab world's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Reviews: No Time To Die
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Who's in UAE's new cabinet, ...
khaleejtimes

Expo 2020 Dubai

Video: Countdown begins for stellar Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony

14 votes | 28 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Watch: Why do Emiratis eat with their hands?

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 