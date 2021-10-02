Alia Bhatt drops Gangubai Kathiawadi release date

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Alia Bhatt, will be released in theatres on January 6, 2022.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in September, but faced delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film has been adapted from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

“The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends,” said a Tweet by Bhansali Productions. “Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on January 6, 2022, in cinemas near you.”

The film finished shooting in June.

“We started shooting Gangubai on December 8, 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later,” Alia said on Instagram. “This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!”

She described the filming as a “gigantic life changing experience.”

Alia added: “Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you