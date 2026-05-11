‘Money Heist’ is back as Netflix teases another high-stakes heist in expanding franchise

The Bella Ciao anthem is not fading anytime soon. On Sunday, May 10, Netflix teased another expansion of the globally popular Money Heist universe, hinting that a fresh chapter in the franchise is on the way.

In a post shared across its social media platforms, the streaming giant wrote: “Bella Ciao is STILL playing. The ‘House of Paper’ universe continues,” referring to the Spanish title of the series, La Casa de Papel.

The announcement comes shortly after Netflix also unveiled the teaser trailer for Berlin’s upcoming new chapter, titled Berlin and The Lady With An Ermine, set to premiere on May 15.

“The gang is ready for the most artistic heist in history,” Netflix wrote while sharing the teaser, hinting at another robbery centred around high-value artwork.

Originally created by Álex Pina, Money Heist first premiered in Spain in 2017 before becoming a global phenomenon after being picked up by Netflix. The crime drama followed a group of robbers, led by the mysterious Professor, as they carried out elaborate heists at the Royal Mint of Spain and later the Bank of Spain.

The series became one of Netflix’s biggest international successes, known for its red jumpsuits, Salvador Dalí masks and the Italian resistance song “Bella Ciao,” which turned into an anthem closely associated with the show worldwide.

Following the end of the original series in 2021, Netflix expanded the franchise with Berlin, a spin-off centred around fan-favourite character Andrés de Fonollosa, better known as Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso.

The upcoming teaser suggests the franchise will continue leaning into stylish, large-scale robberies, this time with an art-focused storyline.