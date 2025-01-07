Monali Thakur issues statement on Varanasi concert row

Singer Monali Thakur has issued a detailed statement after she walked off the stage mid-performance during her Varanasi concert in Uttar Pradesh on December 22.

The incident took place when Monali exited the stage after performing for just around 45 minutes.

In videos of the event that went viral, Monali was seen addressing the audience, saying, "I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let's not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management's responsibility. I can't explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money."

The singer took to her Instagram account on Monday where she shared details about the alleged mismanagement, and mistreatment against her and her team by the event organisers. "I had hoped not to end 2024 or begin the new year 2025 by addressing the horrific and negative incident my team and I faced in Varanasi. However, after much reflection, I feel it is important to share these unfortunate truths-not only to raise awareness but also to call for reforms in how such matters are handled. Attached is a confession and apology letter issued by the founder of the event-organising company. Hope this letter is sufficient to clear any confusion anyone might have had about the credibility of any of the false defamatory accusations made against my team and me, as well as the treacherous and unethical conduct of the organisers," wrote Monali.

Monali also shared that her team faced "severe negligence" in basic infrastructural safety that forced her to leave the stage in the middle of her performance.

"It has been deeply troubling for me to process the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of the event management company's team. Especially, their misuse of laws designed to protect against sexual harassment-laws that are vital for safeguarding people, specially women in our society-is both appalling and unacceptable. Weaponising such laws for personal vendetta, ego satisfaction, or retaliation against those who refused to comply with unethical practices is not only a gross abuse of rights but also deeply disrespectful to genuine survivors of these heinous crimes," the singer wrote.

"This reckless behaviour undermines the credibility of survivors who show immense courage in seeking justice and hampers the hard work of those fighting to eradicate such crimes. It is particularly disheartening to see young women participating in such actions, as it damages the cause and creates distrust around an issue that should always be treated with the utmost seriousness," she added.

Monali also criticised the "treatment of vendors" and those "working behind the scenes" at the event. "It is absolutely unacceptable to treat vendors poorly, cheat them of their hard-earned money, or con them in any way," she said. "Disrespecting and harassing those working behind the scenes... is not the way forward. Such behaviour should never be tolerated or entertained."