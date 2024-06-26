Mona Singh opens up on success of 'Munjya'

Indian actress Mona Singh. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:17 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:18 PM

Mona Singh, who is receiving praise for her portrayal of Pammi in the recently released horror comedy Munjya, shared her thoughts on the film’s performance at the box office.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. It also stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

Singh said, "It's an Indian folklore that has not been explored before. I am really happy and overwhelmed with the kind of response and love the audience has been showering upon my character Pammi and the film. I am also happy to witness the change the movie has resulted in, bringing a good number of footfalls to cinema halls."

Highlighting the trend of small-budget films finding success in theatres, citing examples like 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies, she added, "Small budget films like 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies have performed well in theatres. And now, it's Munjya where the audience has once again praised the content. I am grateful to the audience for being so kind in showing their love and support all these years and appreciating the choices that I have made as an actor."

The film follows the story of a mythical creature who wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma. In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.