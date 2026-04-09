‘Every child deserves to feel seen’: Mona Kattan donates inclusive dolls to Al Jalila Foundation

In a gesture rooted in purpose, beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan has donated a collection of inclusive dolls to Al Jalila Children’s, spotlighting the growing push for representation in everyday play.

The dolls, created by UAE-based brand Belle Dolls, are designed to reflect a wide range of identities, from different skin tones and body types to diverse cultural backgrounds. The initiative aims to bring comfort and a sense of belonging to children receiving care, while reinforcing a broader message around inclusivity.

“My heart is so full. Being able to give back in this way means everything to me, especially when it’s something so close to my heart,” Kattan shared. “Every child deserves to feel seen, represented and celebrated.”

The donation comes at a time when conversations around representation in toys and media are gaining momentum globally. For Kattan, supporting Belle Dolls aligns with her long-standing advocacy for inclusivity across industries, including beauty.

Speaking about the brand, she highlighted the lack of representation across many demographics, particularly when it comes to skin tones, body sizes and religious diversity. “I love that she’s representing her people,” Kattan said, referring to founder Sabelle Beraki.

Beraki launched Belle Dolls with a clear mission, to create products that reflect the world children actually live in. In a previous statement, she described the brand as “not just about dolls, but about creating a world where every child feels represented, celebrated and worthy.”

She also expressed appreciation for Kattan’s support, noting that it validates the purpose behind the brand and helps amplify its message. “This is just the beginning,” she said.

At Al Jalila Children’s, where young patients often spend extended periods in care, such initiatives can play a meaningful role beyond entertainment. By introducing toys that reflect diverse identities, the donation adds a layer of emotional connection, helping children see themselves in the stories they imagine.