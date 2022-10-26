Mohanlal to work with 'Jallikattu' director

The 62-year-old actor said he is delighted to collaborate with the director

By PTI Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 1:33 PM

Veteran actor Mohanlal on Tuesday announced he will work with acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery on an upcoming movie.

The 62-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and said he is delighted to collaborate with the director, known for movies such as Jallikattu, Angamaly Diaries and Ee.Ma.Yau.

"I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery," Mohanlal wrote alongside photos with the director.

The untitled film will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films, he added.

The actor's latest is a crime thriller Monster, directed by Vysakh. The Malayalam movie released in theatres earlier this month.

Pellissery's 2019 Malayalam film Jallikattu was India's official entry for the best international feature category of the 93rd Academy Awards.

The filmmaker is presently working on Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which features superstar Mammootty in the lead.