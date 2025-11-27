  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 27, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 05:23 | DXB weather-sun.svg28.3°C

Mohanlal calls 'Kireedam' restoration an 'honour' at film festival screening

The veteran Indian actor appreciated the effort behind bringing back his 1989 film, considered a cult classic to this day, which remains close to his heart

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 12:54 PM

Top Stories

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

KT+150 Summit kicks off with Elevator Pitch competition, networking, performances

KT+150 Summit kicks off with Elevator Pitch competition, networking, performances

Watch: Dubai residents spot Leonid meteor shower in the sky

Watch: Dubai residents spot Leonid meteor shower in the sky

Veteran actor Mohanlal expressed his happiness and pride as the 4K restoration of his Malayalam classic Kireedam (1989) made its world premiere at the ongoing 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The restored version of the film was showcased under the special screenings section, and also drew warm response from audience and cinema lovers.

Recommended For You

Dubai gets new 200,000 sqft South Bay Mall with lagoon views, food hall, gym and more

Dubai gets new 200,000 sqft South Bay Mall with lagoon views, food hall, gym and more

I like my players fighting each other, says Moyes, after Gueye sees red

I like my players fighting each other, says Moyes, after Gueye sees red

Eton Solutions wins ‘Innovative Use Of AI’ Award for EtonAI at WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2025

Eton Solutions wins ‘Innovative Use Of AI’ Award for EtonAI at WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2025

Army officers say they have seized power in Guinea-Bissau

Army officers say they have seized power in Guinea-Bissau

Abu Dhabi T10: Rutherford revels in splendid performance for Stallions

Abu Dhabi T10: Rutherford revels in splendid performance for Stallions

 

Mohanlal wrote on X that he appreciated the effort behind bringing back a film so close to his heart. Describing the experience as "delighted" and "an honour", the actor wrote about the meticulous work that went into reviving the film before presenting the full statement.

"...The film has been meticulously restored by NFDC-National Film Archive of India from a 35mm release print, thankfully preserved by the archive for several decades after the original camera negative had decomposed. The final grading was supervised by the film's cinematographer, S. Kumar. It is an honour to witness this classic return to the screen."

He appreciated India's archival efforts, noting how important such work is for future generations. Calling the revival "heartening," Mohanlal added

"My best wishes to NFDC-NFAI as they continue preserving and presenting India's cinematic heritage for future generations, in both digital and analog form."

Directed by Sibi Malayil and written by AK Lohithadas, Kireedam remains one of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated dramas. The film follows the emotional downfall of Sethumadhavan, a young man whose dreams of becoming a police officer are destroyed by tragic circumstances, a powerful performance that earned Mohanlal a National Award Special Jury Mention.

Mohanlal was last seen in the comedy-drama Hridayapoorvam. He is now gearing up for the release of Vrusshabhaa, a Telugu-Malayalam bilingual period action drama scheduled to hit theatres this Christmas.