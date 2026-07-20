Mohanlal shares FIFA World Cup final experience as Spain beat Argentina in extra time

The Malayalam superstar posted a video from MetLife Stadium, capturing the electric atmosphere before Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Jul 2026, 9:08 AM
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Malayalam superstar Mohanlal joined thousands of football fans at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (local time), sharing a glimpse of the electric atmosphere before Spain's victory over Argentina.

The veteran actor took to Instagram to post a video from inside the packed stadium, capturing fans filling the stands ahead of kick-off.

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In the clip, Mohanlal encouraged football lovers to enjoy the occasion. Sharing the video, he wrote: "The stadium is buzzing. Can't wait for kickoff. #FIFAWorldCup."

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the winner in the 106th minute to hand La Roja their second FIFA World Cup title.

The final was also marked by a star-studded halftime show, featuring performances by Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber, adding to the spectacle at the sold-out stadium.

On the work front, Mohanlal was recently seen in Drishyam 3, the third and final instalment of the acclaimed Drishyam franchise, directed and written by Jeethu Joseph.

Released worldwide on May 21, 2026, the Malayalam crime thriller opened to strong audience response and impressive box office collections. Mohanlal reprised his iconic role as Georgekutty in the film.

The Drishyam series follows Georgekutty and his family as they come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films earned widespread acclaim for their gripping storytelling and unexpected twists, helping the franchise become one of Indian cinema's most celebrated thrillers.

The original Drishyam was released in 2013, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2021. The franchise's success also led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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