  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 21, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 04:50 | DXB weather-sun.svg39.4°C

Mohanlal dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Malayalam film industry

One of India's most versatile and critically acclaimed actors, with a body of work spanning more than four decades, will receive the country's highest honour in cinema

Published: Sun 21 Sept 2025, 2:35 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces new campaign to train 10,000 young entrepreneurs

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces new campaign to train 10,000 young entrepreneurs

Dubai Police arrest drug gang of 7 run by trafficker from abroad

Dubai Police arrest drug gang of 7 run by trafficker from abroad

Gold prices in Dubai: Jewellery shoppers focus on budget rather than weight

Gold prices in Dubai: Jewellery shoppers focus on budget rather than weight

Actor Mohanlal will soon receive Indian cinema's highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, at the 71st National Film Awards, set to take place on September 23.

The veteran star, who has worked for more than four decades in Malayalam cinema and beyond, called the award a tribute to the entire Malayalam film industry.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE extradites man wanted for fraud, money laundering to France

thumb-image

Israel kills senior Hamas military intelligence leader in Gaza strike

thumb-image

Bereaved Israelis urge Palestinian state recognition ahead of UN summit

thumb-image

UAE: How the local fashion scene represents South Asian trends

thumb-image

Meet the UAE residents who spent thousands of dirhams on iPhone 17 on the first day of launch

 

Mohanlal said he views the award as something much bigger than himself. The Drishyam actor explained that since the honour is returning to Malayalam cinema after "20 years," it belongs to "all the artistes who have shaped him as an actor".

"This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I'm sharing this award with the Malayalam industry," he said.

"I share this with all the great artistes who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry. I share all my love and respect with them. When I heard that I was receiving the award, it was the greatest moment of my life," Mohanlal said.

Calling it one of the "finest moments" of his life, the actor added, "When I heard that I got this, I thought, 'What is happening? Is this for real?' — the highest award for an actor in the Indian film industry."

"So, this is a great moment, but I am sharing the credit with all my fellow members of this fraternity. I am sharing the respect with all the artists, directors, producers, and with everyone who works with me on sets, who loves me, and my fans."

Earlier in the day, while addressing mediapersons in the south Indian city of Kochi, the actor described the moment when he got to know of the news as "a wild dream".

In a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has worked in numerous films across various genres. Known primarily for his work in Malayalam films, Mohanlal has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films.

He has received numerous accolades, including National Awards and the prestigious civilian honours, the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. The actor will receive th Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, on September 23, 2025.