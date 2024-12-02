'Moana 2' and 'Wicked' lift box office hope

US actor Dwayne Johnson (Photo by AFP)

Walt Disney's animated musical Moana 2 debuted with an estimated $368 million (Dh1.3 billion) in global ticket sales through Sunday and combined with Wicked and Gladiator II to deliver the biggest Thanksgiving weekend in US and Canadian box-office history.

A sequel to the 2016 animated film, Moana 2 reunites Auli'i Cravalho as the wayfinding title character with Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, on a voyage to break a curse and reunite the people of the ocean.

Initially envisioned as a series for the Disney+ streaming service, Moana 2 racked up a record $221 million from US ticket sales over the Thanksgiving period from Wednesday through Sunday. That surpassed Frozen 2's holiday haul of $125 million in 2019.

For all movies in theatres this weekend, the domestic total hit $420 million, smashing the 2018 Thanksgiving record of $315.6 million led by Ralph Breaks the Internet and Creed II.

The results provided Hollywood studios and cinemas a reason to celebrate after prolonged closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns that audiences might abandon theatres in favour of staying home to watch streaming TV.

"If you make the right movie, a movie with heart and humor that appeals to audiences, they will come to the theater," Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman said at a recent Moana 2 screening in Los Angeles.

The figures also showed Hollywood had rebounded from disruptions caused by strikes by writers and actors last year. Chains such as AMC Entertainment and Cineworld were left with a thin schedule for moviegoers in the first half of 2024.

Wicked, the adaptation of a beloved Broadway musical that is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, brought in $117.5 million over Thanksgiving. Its global total after two weekends in theaters reached $359.2 million, distributor Universal Pictures said.

Paramount Pictures' action epic Gladiator II, the sequel to a best picture winner two decades ago, hauled in $44 million domestically over the holiday and brought its global total to $320 million.