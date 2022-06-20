Mission Impossible 7: Tom and team cruise into Abu Dhabi again

Lenny Kravitz, Mindy Kaling, and the Jonas Brothers are also amongst the many notable personalities to receive a star
Entertainment2 days ago
If you've watched the trailer for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh in the franchise, then you must've seen glimpses of the many scenes shot in UAE's capital city of Abu Dhabi.
Among the several locations the trailer features, one is the beautiful and sprawling Liwa desert landscape, and another is the Midfield Terminal in Abu Dhabi.
Watch the trailer below:
It is not the first time Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, the main protagonist of the series, and his team of highly trained agents have ventured into Abu Dhabi. Paramount Pictures previously shot a complex and iconic HALO jump sequence in Mission Impossible: Fallout, which released in 2018.
The latest film, slated to hit the cinemas next year in July, stars Cruise alongside Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Simon Pegg in important roles.
