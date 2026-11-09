Miss USA Justus Kelley pays tribute to former winner stripped of crown in 1957

The 31-year-old beauty queen honoured Mary Leona Gage, who lost her title after officials discovered she was married with two children, nearly 70 years before the pageant changed its rules

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 3:51 PM
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Miss USA 2026 Justus Kelley has paid tribute to a former beauty queen who was stripped of her crown nearly 70 years ago after officials discovered she was married and had two children.

Kelley, 31, who became the first married woman and mother to win Miss USA, honoured Mary Leona Gage by wearing an outfit dedicated to her while departing for the Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico on Sunday, November 8.

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According to People, Gage was crowned Miss USA in 1957 while representing Maryland, but her reign ended after pageant officials discovered she had concealed her marriage, children and real age.

At the time, Gage was 18 years old but had told organisers she was 21. She had married at 14 and welcomed her second child at 16.

Following an investigation, she was disqualified and her crown was handed to runner-up Charlotte Sheffield, who represented Utah.

Speaking to People, Kelley reflected on Gage's experience and how much the competition has changed since then.

"She was a woman who, in many ways, wasn't allowed to be fully herself or embrace all that she was," she said.

Kelley added that Gage lost her title at a time when society was not ready to accept a married woman and mother of two as a beauty queen.

Kelley's tribute comes after she made history on August 27, becoming the first married woman and mother to win the Miss USA title.

Her victory followed changes introduced in 2023, when the organisation removed its upper age limit and began allowing married women and mothers to compete.

Kelley, who is also a foster mother to two children, previously revealed that she almost stepped away from her pageant ambitions after accepting a foster care placement earlier this year.

However, with encouragement from her family, she decided to continue pursuing her goals.

She now hopes her tribute will remind others of the women who challenged expectations before her.

Kelley is preparing to represent the US at the 75th Miss Universe competition, scheduled for November 24 in Puerto Rico.

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