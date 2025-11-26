  • search in Khaleej Times
Miss Universe President 'fed up' after controversies, looking to sell organisation

The 2025 edition of the pageant was fraught with controversy and allegations of a rigged judging process

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 11:54 AM

Raul Rocha, president of the Miss Universe Organization, might be stepping down, following a pageant filled with controversy, drama and even injury.

Speaking in an interview which has been uploaded to the Youtube channel La Saga, he reportedly said that he is looking to sell his 50 per cent stake in the organisation, stating that he was "fed up" of all the controversy.

In the same interview, Rocha denied allegations of corruption and an unfair judging process.

Former Miss Universe judge Omar Harfouch had earlier dropped out of the panel saying that the process was rigged. He later said on his social media, before the Miss Universe final, that Miss Mexico would win because Rocha was in business with her father.

The other contestants who made it to the Top 5 were from Thailand, Philippines, Venezuela and Cote d' Ivoire.

Rocha also insinuated that Miss Cote d'Ivoire, a favourite for the crown, did not win because she needs visas to visit 175 countries. He said that Miss Universe is a global title and requires the holder to travel and meet people all over the world, and that the need to obtain visas would make things "difficult."