'Too dark': Miss Universe Pakistan Roma Riaz sparks debate over beauty standards

Many have raised eyebrows at the selection of Miss Universe Pakistan 2025, Roma Riaz, who has attracted attention both within Pakistan and internationally, facing online scrutiny primarily focused on her skin tone and body type.

The 27-year-old, who hails from a Punjabi Christian family and was raised in the UK, has taken the international pageant stage in Thailand as an opportunity to challenge entrenched beauty standards in South Asia, and the reaction has been polarising.

Roma’s appointment has sparked a heated debate online, with netizens divided over whether she truly represents the Pakistani ideal. Critics have questioned her skin tone, her Christian faith, and her upbringing abroad, arguing she does not fit the conventional image of a Pakistani beauty queen.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Some went as far as to claim that she was "too dark", "she needs to lose weight", "not true representation of Pakistani beauty", "Pakistanis are actually very pretty", reflecting the deeply rooted preference for lighter skin tones in South Asian beauty standards.

For Roma, the pageant is a platform to challenge such biases. She has openly addressed the criticism, stating, “This pageant was more than just becoming Miss Universe Pakistan. It’s kind of an answer to everyone that has ever questioned my identity.” She said that beauty is not defined by a single mould, highlighting the diversity of Pakistan's population and advocating for inclusion of women of all complexions and backgrounds.

She is also committed to using her visibility to promote education. She has called for greater opportunities for girls, “Education is empowerment, and I want our girls to be more educated, more respected.”

Supporters have rallied behind her, praising her courage and her willingness to challenge the status quo. One social media user wrote, “Why do people find it hard to believe pale people exist in the UK and darker tones exist in Pakistan? They’re both beautiful in their own ways.”

Another comment wrote: "Being fair is not equal to being beautiful. People are more concerned about her complexion than about other qualities. I don't follow the pageants but I know they don't look at any specific kind of beauty standard. I saw a few videos of Miss Pakistan and people were leaving negative comments about her complexion."

When asked about her representation: "It's a surreal feeling to be on that stage as a woman that looks like me — with my body type and skin tone, so I am over the moon. I would like to remind people, when they jump online and comment about the body, I want to ask them, 'Is the next Miss Universe meant to be a top model or is she meant to inspire, uplift, and empower other women?'"

Roma's selection as Miss Universe Pakistan also speaks volumes about the evolving standards of beauty queens and representation in these pageants.