Miss Universe official resigns questioning judging process; pageant issues clarification

A Jury member for the 74th Miss Universe pageant has resigned, citing lack of transparency in the voting process. In a public statement, Omar Harfouch announced he would also refrain from playing the music he composed for the event.

The renowned concert pianist and composer, which was invited to join the official panel of judges in July of this year, raised concerns after a "disrespectful conversation" with Raul Rocha about the competition’s voting procedures.

"According to circulating information, this non official jury is composed of individuals with a significant potential conflict of interest due to some personal relationships with some of the Miss Universe contestants, including the person responsible for counting the votes and managing the results, which constitutes a further conflict of interest," he said.

In a series of stories posted on his Instagram account, Harfouch clarified why he was resigning from his post, saying he refuses to be "a part of this charade".

He also noted that he informed the Miss Universe Committee of his disapproval of the preliminary selection which he said was done in the absence of the eight official judges, including himself.

Miss Universe issues clarification

The Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) responded, emphasising that all judging for the 74th Miss Universe competition remains official, transparent, and fully governed by MUO protocols.

The organisation also clarified that the Beyond the Crown Program operates independently and does not influence the competition’s evaluation process.

Effective immediately, the former jury member is prohibited from using or associating himself with any Miss Universe trademarks, logos, titles, or registered properties. Any further use would be considered unauthorised and could result in legal action, the organisation noted.

Since 1952, Miss Universe has been committed to excellence—not just in beauty, but in poise, intelligence, leadership, and empowerment. The winner is expected to meet all the expectations that come with the crown, including representing a new, forward-thinking standard of elegance combined with humanitarian responsibility. Because of this, the selection process demands a jury made up of individuals who live and breathe giftedness every single day.

A series of controversies

While the MUO moved to clarify procedures, the 74th pageant has already faced a series of controversies. On November 4, Mexican delegate Fatima Bosch staged a dramatic walkout during a meeting after being criticiSed by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil. In a livestream of the event, Nawat appeared to single out Miss Mexico, calling her a “dumbhead” over a dispute regarding promotional social media posts.

The drama culminated in the dismissal of Nawat Itsaragrisil from this year’s Miss Universe, scheduled for November 21, following his incident with Miss Mexico. This year’s pageant in Thailand has been marred by walkouts, heated exchanges, and tearful confrontations, underscoring the challenges of managing high-profile events under intense global scrutiny.