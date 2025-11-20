  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Miss Universe Jamaica falls off stage in a nasty accident, hospitalised

A stretcher was brought onto the stage and Dr Gabrielle Henry was carried out, even as the evening gown round continued

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 2:11 PM

In a shocking incident that happened during the ongoing Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand, Dr Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, fell from the main stage during the evening gown round. The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 19.

In a video that has now gone viral, the beauty queen can be seen walking in her elegant shimmering gown with smile on her face, before she abruptly fell off the stage. The incident prompted gasps from audience members as they jumped up to see if she was alright.

A stretcher was brought onto the stage and Henry was carried out, even as the evening gown round continued, with the next contestant coming out onto the stage.

The President of the Miss Universe organisation, Raul Rocha, took to Instagram to provide an update. He said that at 12am Bangkok time, he had just left the hospital, which the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization said was Paolo Rangsit Hospital, and that there were "no broken bones." Miss Universe Jamaica Organization confirmed that there were no life-threatening injuries and but that tests were being conducted to ensure her prompt recovery.

"We kindly ask everyone to stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care," the organisation said.

The Miss Universe pageant this year has been fraught with drama and tension, with a scandal involving a pageant official calling a contestant "dumb" and three judges withdrawing from the show, one of whom cited unfair practices within the judging process.