Miss Universe judging panel loses another member as football manager withdraws

The tension-fraught Miss Universe pageant suffered yet another blow on Tuesday, November 19, when not one, but two members of the judging panel announced that they would not be a part of the show.

While one of the judges, musician Omar Harfouch, pulled out due to what he called unfair practices within the judging panel, French football manager Claude Makélélé said that he would not be able to attend due to "personal reasons."

"This was a difficult decision, as I hold Miss Universe in the highest regard. The platform represents empowerment, diversity, and excellence — values I have always championed throughout my career," he said, making it clear that his withdrawal was not a comment on the pageant or the organisation.

"I sincerely apologise to the organisation, the contestants, and everyone involved, and I hope to be able to contribute in the future under better circumstances," he concluded.

Miss Universe announced just last month that Makélélé would be added onto the selection committee. "We are proud to have his leadership and vision join us in the search for our next Miss Universe in Thailand," the organisation said at the time.

Earlier, Harfouch resigned and released a public statement saying that he would not play the music he composed for the event.

The renowned concert pianist and composer, who was invited to join the panel of judges in July, raised concerns after a "disrespectful conversation" with Raul Rocha about the competition’s voting procedures.