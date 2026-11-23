From elaborate headpieces and colourful feathers to outfits inspired by ancient royalty, Miss Universe 2026 contestants brought their countries' cultures and traditions to the stage during the national costume competition in Puerto Rico.

All 116 contestants took part in the event on November 21, showcasing designs inspired by their countries' histories, wildlife and cultural heritage ahead of the grand finale on November 24.

Here are 10 national costumes that caught attention during the competition.

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1. Philippines – Bea Millan-Windorski

Bea Millan-Windorski paid tribute to the indigenous communities of Northern Luzon with a costume inspired by Kalinga traditions.

Her outfit featured intricate beadwork, traditional textiles and earthen pots balanced on her head, representing the Banga Salidsid dance.

2. Egypt – Sonia Gergis

Sonia Gergis channelled Cleopatra in an elaborate costume featuring a beaded dress, a golden crown and large wings inspired by the Egyptian god Horus. The design drew inspiration from ancient Egyptian royalty.

3. Mexico – María Guadalupe Vargas Naranjo

Mexico's María Guadalupe Vargas Naranjo appeared in a bright pink costume inspired by flamingos.

The outfit featured an elaborate feathered headpiece and large pink wings, celebrating the birds found in the country's wetlands.

4. Japan – Sayuki Ito

Japan's Sayuki Ito brought traditional theatre to the stage with a costume inspired by the lion dance associated with Kabuki performances.

5. South Korea – Yurim Kim

Yurim Kim wore a traditional hanbok inspired by Queen Seondeok, the first reigning queen of Korea's ancient Silla Kingdom.

The maroon ensemble featured gold detailing, a matching crown and a royal belt.

6. Cape Verde – Armandina Cunha

Armandina Cunha represented Cape Verde's volcanic landscape with a fiery costume inspired by flowing lava.

The outfit featured dramatic sleeves and a skirt designed to resemble molten rock.

7. Colombia – María Alejandra López

Colombia's María Alejandra López took inspiration from the country's emeralds, wearing a costume decorated with green gemstone-like details and gold accents.

8. Haiti – Tatenda Rameau

Tatenda Rameau transformed into a hibiscus flower, wearing an outfit featuring large petals and floral decorations inspired by the country's natural beauty.

9. Sweden – Josefin Strand

Sweden's Josefin Strand appeared in a purple floral costume inspired by the bluebell flower.

Her look featured a petal-shaped skirt, matching headpiece and cape.

10. Puerto Rico – Jennifer Barreto

Jennifer Barreto represented the host country in a costume inspired by Puerto Rico's moriviví plant, whose leaves fold when touched.

Designed by Joshuan Aponte, the outfit featured six giant leaves that opened and closed, symbolising the island's resilience.

The 75th Miss Universe pageant will conclude on November 24 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the next Miss Universe will be crowned.